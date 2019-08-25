SAPD: Man caught masturbating on Ring camera

A San Antonio man arrested Thursday was allegedly caught exposing himself on a Ring surveillance camera.

Oscar Trejo, 31, is charged with indecent exposure and two unrelated counts of driving while intoxicated, Bexar County Jail records show.

On May 5, a woman told her apartment manager that her surveillance camera captured Trejo exposing himself and masturbating in the apartment hallway, according to the arrest affidavit.

She also told the apartment manager that her camera captured Trejo multiple times standing in the hallway acting suspiciously, according to the affidavit.

The woman was worried Trejo "had bad intentions" and may have been stalking someone, she told police.

Police identified Trejo as the suspect and determined he lived in the same apartment complex.

Jail records show Trejo was released from jail Saturday after posting his bail.

