SAPD: Man nearly struck police officer, family with stolen Cadillac in downtown parking garage

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a man accused of stealing a Cadillac Escalade from a downtown parking garage and nearly striking a family and a police officer while he fled.

Jacob Anthony Moreno, 32, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, credit card abuse and evading arrest and detention with a vehicle.

On May 31, a woman told bike police officers that she noticed a burglarized vehicle in the parking lot, located in the 200 block of North Presa Street. The parking garage is next door to the San Antonio bike police officers station.

As officers went down the staircase, they noticed a white Cadillac Escalade, according to Moreno's arrest affidavit.

A magnetic placard of a realtor was on the SUV's door, leading officers to believe the car was stolen.

When officers tried to stop the car, Moreno sped off, crashing through the garage gate, nearly striking a bike officer and a man and his family who were walking near the entrance of the garage.

While processing an unrelated arrest in July, an officer noticed the suspect in that case was in the stolen Cadillac, according to the affidavit.

The man identified Moreno as the driver and told police he knew he almost crashed into a cop while fleeing the scene.

Moreno's bail was set at $30,000, Bexar County Jail records show.

