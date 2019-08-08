SAPD: Motorcyclist's Go Pro camera footage of fatal crash leads to manslaughter arrest

SAN ANTONIO - Camera footage found on a motorcyclist who was killed in a fatal crash in July led San Antonio police to arrest a man on suspicion of manslaughter.

Juan Guadalupe Garcia Jr., 38, was arrested Wednesday by San Antonio police officers and agents with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

On July 25, police received several calls around 12:30 p.m. about a wreck on Southeast Loop 410 and W.W. White Road, according to an arrest affidavit.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a motorcyclist who suffered massive head trauma. The 58-year-old man, identified as Robert Feilen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two witnesses had dash cam footage that they gave police, but Feilen also had his own Go Pro camera that captured the incident, police wrote in the arrest affidavit.

The footage appeared to show Garcia squeezing by Feilen on the highway.

Garcia never completely changed lanes, according to the affidavit, and jerked his vehicle toward Feilen, forcing him off the highway and into the center median where he struck a post.

Investigators obtained a search warrant at Garcia's home and spoke with his wife while he was attending a class at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. Garcia drove from the crash scene to attend a class on campus minutes later, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police asked Garcia's wife if he ever has road rage. She answered, "I think we all do," according to the affidavit. When police asked her if he had road rage "more often than anyone else," she refused to answer.

Garcia's bail was set at $50,000, jail records showed.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.