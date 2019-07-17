SAPD: Suspect beat 83-year-old woman with piece of metal

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a woman Tuesday who is accused of assaulting an 83-year-old woman with a piece of metal.

LaTosha Cooke-Holden, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

On Tuesday night, police were called to the 700 block of San Pedro Avenue to respond to a reported assault.

Officers spoke to the victim, who said Cooke-Holden struck her repeatedly with a stick and a piece of metal. The woman was taken to Baptist Hospital to be treated for her injuries, according to preliminary information provided by the police department.

Other officers located Cooke-Holden nearby. She was still holding the large piece of metal, police said.

Cooke-Holden confessed to beating the woman, police said, and the assault was also witnessed by two other people who were driving home at the time of the incident.

Cooke-Holden's bail was set at $75,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.