SAPD: Suspect helped friend beat, rob gas station clerk

SAN ANTONIO - A 21-year-old man was arrested by San Antonio police Thursday after being accused of helping a friend rob and beat a convenience store clerk.

On Oct. 18, police were called to the 600 block of Division to respond to a robbery call.

The clerk told police that he caught a man trying to shoplift from the store.

When the clerk confronted the suspected the shoplifter, the man "became upset and threw an item ... across the store," according to the arrest affidavit.

A struggle ensued between the clerk and the suspected shoplifter when another man came in and began to assault the clerk.

Surveillance images showed two men beating the clerk and briefly exiting the store before entering again to kick the clerk in the face, according to the affidavit.

Police were able to identify the suspect vehicle, which led investigators to Adrian Cardenas.

Cardenas was interviewed by police admitted assaulting the clerk, according to the affidavit.

Cardenas was charged with robbery, jail records show.

