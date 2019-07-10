SAPD: Suspect kidnapped, robbed man who was his 'good friend'

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man was kidnapped and robbed by a man who was once his "good friend," police said.

Devin Gomez, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of kidnapping and robbery, according to Bexar County Jail records. His bail was set at $40,000.

On Sunday, the man reported he was robbed by Gomez and three other suspects. The suspects allegedly forced him into a red Nissan when they saw him at a convenience store in the 1200 block of Rigsby.

The suspects allegedly took the man to Gomez's home, where the man was assaulted and robbed of his belongings, according to an arrest affidavit.

The man escaped from the house and ran to a corner store where he called police. He was beaten so severely that he was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the affidavit.

The man told police that he and Gomez were "good friends" and that they saw each other on a daily basis.

The three other suspects in the case were not identified in the arrest affidavit.

