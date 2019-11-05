SAPD: Suspect wore pumpkin mask while robbing Northeast Side hotel

SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing additional criminal charges after San Antonio police linked him to a second hotel robbery.

Joel Brown, 55, was initially arrested on Oct. 22 after police said he returned to the scene of a hotel he robbed in the 11500 block of I-35.

FIRST REPORT: Man arrested in connection with I-35 hotel robbery

Police later discovered that Brown may be responsible for another robbery that happened the previous day at the same hotel.

In that case, the hotel clerk told police that a man walked in wearing a pumpkin mask, gray hoodie, gray gloves, dark colored pants and white shoes. The robber was armed with a tire iron, according to the arrest affidavit.

"Don't even think about it," Brown allegedly told the clerk while robbing him.

Brown robbed the same hotel again the next day, according to San Antonio police.

