SAPD: Two in custody after attempting to flee from police

SAN ANTONIO - Two men were arrested and a third remains on the run after the suspects attempted to evade authorities during a traffic stop Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers initially pulled the car over at U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive for a traffic violations, police said.

The driver pulled over, but attempted to peel out once police made contact with him, according to a sergeant on the scene.

The car hit a dump truck near the 8300 block of New Laredo Highway, and the suspects bailed out of the car.

Two of them were arrested at the scene while police could not locate the third man.

The suspects have not been identified, but one of the men taken into custody had an active arrest warrant on suspicion of aggravated assault and robbery, the sergeant said.

The suspects will be charged with evading in a vehicle. Additional charges may be pending.

