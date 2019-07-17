Second arrest made in New Braunfels shooting

Christopher Amador and Chelsea Williams-Wallace, both 21, are charged with aggravated assault of a deadly weapon.

NEW BRAUNFELS - New Braunfels police arrested a second suspect Tuesday in connection with a shooting on May 22, according to a news release.

Christopher Amador, 21, was taken into custody at a business in the 3000 block of West San Antonio Street after police obtained an arrest warrant for him. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Amador is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man from Guadalupe County in the 500 block of Ventura Drive. The man was seriously injured in the shooting, police said.

On June 3, police arrested their first suspect in the case, Chelsea Williams-Wallace, 21.

Both suspects remained in custody Wednesday, according to the news release. Amador's bond was set at $75,000 while Williams-Wallace's bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.