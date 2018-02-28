Seguin Police Department reports decrease in total crime over 5-year period

SEGUIN, Texas - The Seguin Police Department is reporting an 18 percent decrease in total crime over a five-year period.

The department released its uniform crime report Wednesday, for crimes reported between 2012 and 2017.

Following are the statistics for some of the crimes reported in 2016 and 2017:

Murders — Four in 2016 and one in 2017

Raped — 30 in 2016 and 19 in 2017

Thefts — 856 in 2016 and 795 in 2017

Seguin police said there has been a 10.5 percent decrease in Part 1 crimes over the five-year period. Part 1 crimes include murder, aggravated sexual assault and robbery.

