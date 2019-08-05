Seguin police seek information on smoke shop burglars caught on camera

SEGUIN, Texas - A pair of suspects Seguin police say broke into a smoke shop and burglarized it were caught on camera.

A video posted on the Seguin Police Department's Facebook page showed how the break-in happened June 30 at the Amsterdam Smoke Shop on West Court Street.

The video shows one of the individuals using a chair to break out the bottom of the door. Once that was done, two men could be seen crawling into the store.

Police said the pair stole some merchandise and then ran off.

Investigators are hoping the public can help identify the men. Anyone with information is asked to call Seguin police or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477.

