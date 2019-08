SEGUIN, Texas - Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing more than $1,400 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Seguin.

Two surveillance camera angles caught the man walking out through a side door just before midnight Aug. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477. Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

