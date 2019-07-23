Seguin woman tried abducting biological child at Idaho church, police say

MERIDIAN, Idaho - A Seguin woman was arrested Monday after she attempted to take her biological child from a church, according to a police department in Idaho.

Eden Hope Rodriguez, 28, was arrested in her attorney's office in Meridian, police said. She was charged with attempted parental abduction and her bail was set at $200,000.

On Sunday, police said Rodriguez attempted to take her 8-year-old child from the child's legal guardian as they were exiting the Holy Apostles Church.

The child's guardian wrestled the child away from Rodriguez, who fled the scene on foot, police said.

Meridian police turned to the public for help finding Rodriguez because of her criminal record and because they believed she was armed with a handgun.

Rodriguez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in Guadalupe County, court records showed.

She remained in Ada County Jail Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.