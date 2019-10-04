New charges for Seguin woman who lived with mother's decomposing body for 3 years

SEGUIN - A Seguin woman accused of letting her mother die and decompose in their home for three years will be arraigned Tuesday, according to Guadalupe County court records.

Delissa Crayton, 47, was indicted last month on three criminal charges, records show. She is charged with injury to a child under the age of 15, and two counts of causing seriously bodily injury to an elderly person.

In July, Seguin police were investigating a child abuse case when they received information that there may be human remains in Crayton's home in the 900 block of Anderson Street.

The remains were identified as Jacqueline Louise Crayton, 71. Delissa Crayton was initially charged with injury to a child because she allegedly "forced (her daughter) to reside in a residence with a deceased, decomposing human corpse for approximately three years," court records show.

The additional charges were filed in September.

The discovery of the remains shocked residents in that neighborhood.

Police believe she suffered a non-life-threatening fall in 2016 in the bedroom. In the indictment, prosecutors accuse Delissa Crayton of ignoring her mother's "screams for help" and preventing her teenaged daughter from helping Jacqueline Crayton as well.

Instead, prosecutors allege, Delissa Crayton closed the door on her mother.

Jacqueline Crayton was a beloved employee of Seguin ISD, serving in several positions in the district from 1965 until retiring in 2000. She returned as a temporary employee in December 2007 until December 2015.

