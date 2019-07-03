Teen shot dad after being disciplined in front of visitors on SW Side, family friend says

SAN ANTONIO - A 16-year-old boy shot his father Wednesday morning on the city's Southwest Side after ongoing trouble between the two, a family friend said.

Julian Ramirez spoke to KSAT 12 News Wednesday morning outside the family's home in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, right next to a heavily blood-stained curb.

Ramirez said he rushed to a hospital as soon as he heard about the shooting of a man he calls his "best friend."

He and a relative of the victim later drove back to the home to make sure the doors were locked.

"He got (shot) in his stomach, leg and in his groin," Ramirez said. "We're just praying that he pulls through."

Ramirez said the 38-year-old man suffered five gunshot wounds from a .22 caliber handgun.

He said the victim and his son had ongoing tension that boiled over when the father scolded the teen in front of visitors.

"He went to go tell him to turn the music down and his friends were there," Ramirez said.

When police showed up at the home around 1 a.m., the son was gone.

The San Antonio Police Department launched its Eagle helicopter to help search the area, but came up empty-handed.

During an inquiry later in the day, police said they still had not located the teen.

"We just need this young man off the streets," Ramirez said.

He said he also plans to keep an eye out for the teen.

However, he's keeping his mind on the victim, hoping he recovers.

