Suspect accused of stealing Converse police car identified

CONVERSE - Converse police identified the man accused of stealing a police car while fleeing from police Saturday.

Xavier Deshawn Johnson, 25, was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, theft of a vehicle, evading arrest and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the incident.

On Saturday, Converse police spotted a red sedan traveling in the wrong way in the 8000 block of FM Road 78, Chief Fidel Villegas said.

An officer eventually pulled Johnson over in the 300 block of Center Street, police said. Johnson tried to flee the scene in the car, but he and a passenger bailed out of the car by Anteris Park, Villegas said.

The passenger ran on foot, but Johnson pushed a Converse police officer and stole the police car. The driver reached speeds of 80 mph before the car rolled over near I-35 South and Loop 410.

The second suspect has not yet been identified.

Court records show Johnson was out on bail for two pending robbery charges at the time of his arrest.

