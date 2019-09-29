Suspects in stolen car lead BCSO on high-speed chase

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - What began as a traffic stop by Bexar County sheriff deputies Sunday turned into a high-speed chase ending with a crash.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a red car before 5 p.m. on North Foster Road, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies ran the plates and discovered the car was stolen, the suspects took off down I-10.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into the pole. The suspects attempted to escape on foot, but four of them were arrested. A fifth suspect in the vehicle remains at large.

The investigation was ongoing Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.