Duo sought in San Antonio church burglary

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police needs the public's help in identifying two men accused of breaking into a Northeast Side church in July.

On July 5, police believe the men burglarized the church in the 15000 block of O'Connor Road.

The suspects walked onto the property through the 15000 block of Misty Bend and kicked in the door to a portable building on the church's property, police wrote in a Facebook post. In the post, police released a surveillance image of both men.

The break-in occurred between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the property crimes unit at 210-207-2813.

