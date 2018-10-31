Teen accused of robbing 2 people at gunpoint stole ring, cellphone, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old accused of stealing a ring and a cellphone at gunpoint in an online sale that went bad is now charged with aggravated robbery.

Police said Tyrico Simpson met up with two people who were selling a ring on OfferUp, a digital marketplace. They initially met in the 1400 block of North Elmendorf Street, but after Simpson asked the sellers to prove the ring was real, they all agreed to meet at Walmart, police said.

The sellers told police that Simpson got in their car, pulled out a gun and demanded the ring and cellphone before fleeing.

