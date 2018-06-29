Third suspect arrested on charge of defacing Mission San Juan Church

Sydney Faris, Andres Castaneda and Gabriella Fritz (left to right)

SAN ANTONIO - The third person involved in spraying graffiti on the Mission San Juan Church last week has been arrested.

Police said 21-year-old Sydney Faris was the other person they had been looking for.

Three people were caught on surveillance video vandalizing the mission.

The other two people, 19-year-old Andres Castaneda and 20-year-old Gabriella Fritz, were arrested over the weekend.

The graffiti appeared to be in response to the ongoing border crisis.

All three suspects are facing felony charges.

