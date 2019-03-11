Two men point guns at convenience store cashier, get away with money

SAN ANTONIO - Offense: Aggravated Robbery

Location: The Convenience Store at 804 S. W.W. White Road

Suspects: Two men

Needed to solve the case: Name and location of the suspects involved in the robbery.

Synopsis: On Jan. 6 at approximately 11:30 p.m., two men pointed guns at the cashier and demanded cash from the register. The men fled with the scene with money.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrests of the men responsible for the robbery.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio utilizes P3 Tips. Download P3 in the App Store or Google Play.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Website: sacrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.