Woman accused of abusing employer's credit card to fund cruise, pay for bills

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is accused of using her company credit card to make personal purchases.

Police arrested 44-year-old Virginia Lewis on charges of money laundering, credit card abuse, theft and misappropriation of funds.

Investigators said they were contacted by Lewis’ place of employment after they discovered unauthorized transactions on the company card.

Lewis is accused of making purchases between January 2016 and April 2017 amounting to more than $17,000, authorities said.

Police said she used the money to buy gift cards and used them to buy items on Amazon, to pay for food and bills, to fund a cruise to Jamaica and to purchase accessories for her Jeep.

