Woman accused of taking other person's belongings sought by Seguin police

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police are asking for help in finding a woman who they say stole another woman's cash and personal belongings.

Police said a woman was shopping at the Walmart on Highway 123 when she left her wallet, cellphone, ID and more than $200 in cash at a register.

An employee thought the items belonged to another woman and gave them to her. Police said the woman accepted the items and walked away, knowing they weren't hers.

If you recognize the woman or the SUV she drove away in, you're asked to contact Seguin police.

