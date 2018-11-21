Crystal City woman wins $1M on slot machines off of $3 bet

EAGLE PASS, Texas - For the second time in a month, a Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino patron won $1 million off of a slot machine.

San Juana won $1,025,936.12 off of a $3 bet on a Michael Jackson slot machine at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel in Eagle Pass Tuesday.

Juana, an assistant principal at Crystal City High School, has been a member of the casino's "Players Club" for 10 years and won after playing on the slots for less than six minutes.

The casino said Juana is the ninth instance in which a player won $1 million since 2011. Before Juana, the most recent winner took home $1.5 million on Nov. 3.

Both November winners hit the jackpot on the Michael Jackson slot machines.

