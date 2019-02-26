Cupping: Trend or beneficial?

SAN ANTONIO - A wellness method that dates back centuries has become something of a trend.

Those who suffer from back pain or simply want to unwind are seeking relaxation through cupping.

Cupping is an alternative medicine therapy that originated in China. The practice can often be recognized by dark discoloration marks left on the person's body.

Your everyday habits, such as texting, driving, how you sleep or even what you eat, can have painful consequences on your body. According to Bethany Fellows, owner of Fellows Massage and Wellness, the pain experienced in one's body is due to the buildup of toxins.

"The toxins are just held in there from the circulatory system not being able to flush them out," said Fellows.

During a session, Fellows will assess the client's body to observe muscle tightness. On one particular client, she was able to quickly notice the problematic areas.

"It looks like he has a little bit of a curvature in his back, so we want to bring that forward and try to relax his traps a little bit," said Fellows as she corrected her client's posture.

To provide relief, she says, the muscles must melt down. That process is achieved through a massage that will warm up the muscles and cupping to release toxins.

The cups vary by size and material. Some cups are made from silicone.

"Silicone cups are really good for molding around the muscle in the particular area that can keep a good suction," said Fellows.

The hard plastic cups require a suction gun, while silicone cups can be applied with the pressure of her hands.

Multiple cups can be left on the body anywhere from five to 20 minutes, depending on the discoloration and comfort level of the client.

In a matter of seconds, the skin begins to develop different shades of red.

"Since he doesn't have very good blood flow there, it's going to be colorful, and those colors can be due to hormonal toxin or whatever food he's been eating," said Fellows.

The client feels no pain, only relief once they're released.

This session lasted about 30 minutes, and already, a difference could be noticed on her client.

"His trap has kind of come down, the scapula is relaxed and the shoulder has now opened up," Fellows pointed out.

The discoloration can last a few days or weeks. Fellows' style of cupping does not require heat.

For more information on Fellows' cupping services and rates, you can visit her website or Facebook.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.