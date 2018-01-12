Customers are going crazy over SA Sam's Club closing sale

SAN ANTONIO - With only two weeks left until one of the seven Sam’s Club stores in San Antonio closes for good, many are taking advantage of the situation by rushing to the San Pedro Avenue location and gathering in long lines that are comparable to Black Friday crowds.

The San Antonio store, located at 12919 San Pedro Avenue, was among the 63 stores nationwide that the company announced on Thursday will be permanently closing.

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

Despite the local Sam’s Club reopening its doors temporarily on Friday until Jan. 26, customers and, in some cases, employees across the country were not so lucky.

They were given no notice of the abrupt closures.

Customers in San Antonio, however, welcomed the closure if it meant purchasing the remaining inventory at a special marked-down price of 25 percent off.

While San Antonians turned to social media to share the “madhouse” that started well before the store’s opening around 6:30 a.m., KSAT-12 GMSA producer Alyssa Medina shared this photo commenting on the situation: “Black Friday in January?”

A Facebook user shared a similar scene, saying, “If anyone is interested in a good deal … Sam’s Club on 281 and Bitters is closing permanently and everything is 25% off today starting at 10 AM ... if you want to deal with this line.”

Another Facebook user warned others just before 2:30 p.m. that the line to get in the store is at least “over a mile long” and is “population controlling the store with security.”

“The line goes all the way down the front of the store, across the parking lot to 281 and back up the next lane to the store and back down the next parking lane almost to 281 again. Nothing at 25% off is worth that. We left,” the Facebook user said.

To view what other San Antonians had to share about the Sam’s Club madhouse, scroll down to click on the media below.

