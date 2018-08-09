CVS nasal mist recalled due to life-threatening pathogen

A CVS Health brand nasal spray is being recalled because it contains a pathogen that could be potentially life-threatening to some people.

One lot of CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist was found to have been contaminated with the microbiological pathogen Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the pathogen could lead to a potentially life-threatening infection in people with cystic fibrosis or whose immune systems is compromised.

So far there have been no reports of illnesses.

Here is the information on the recalled spray:

Lot# 173089J

0.5 fluid ounce bottle

UPC code 50428432365

EXP 09/19

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Product Quest Manufacturing LLC at 386-239-8787, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.

If you've had an adverse reaction to the product, you're asked to report it online or by mail or fax after downloading a form here.

