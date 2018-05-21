DA clears SAPD officer who shot, killed armed man outside West Side home, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County District Attorney's Office has cleared of wrongdoing a San Antonio Police Department officer who shot and killed an armed man outside a West Side home last summer, officials said.

The DA's Office ruled the shooting death of 37-year-old Jose Casares justified, officials said.

Casares was shot to death in July 2017 after raising a handgun toward officers outside a home in the 1800 block of Plaza del Sol, SAPD officials said.

SAPD officers were called to the scene after they received a call that Casares was threatening to harm a teenager inside the home, officials said.

Two officers entered the home and then retreated after hearing gunfire inside, according to officials.

Casares, while holding a handgun, walked outside the home toward officers who attempted to negotiate with him, officials said.

A third officer who arrived on the scene fired two shots at Casares, hitting and killing him, after Casares raised the gun toward officers, officials said.

Two other children, ages 10 and 12, and a woman, were later found inside the home, according to SAPD officials.

Casares had a 2013 arrest for family violence, according to Bexar County court records, and had been arrested on a similar charge at the home about a month before his death, SAPD Chief William McManus previously said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.