DA explains reasons for dismissing charges against former attorney

SAN ANTONIO - The trial of former attorney Mark Benavides on charges of sexual assault and trafficking of persons had already been set for October when District Attorney Nicholas “Nico” La Hood announced that the charges would be dismissed pending the results of Benavides' appeal of his conviction and 80-year sentence in six cases of continuous trafficking of persons.

Benavides' testimony during his trial showed he exchanged his legal services for sex with female clients. Those sex sessions were recorded by Benavides and played for the jury during his trial.

La Hood said that the remaining cases, which are similar in nature, were dismissed after an examination of the big picture, legally and economically.

“We have to make a full assessment of what’s best for the citizens of Bexar County, resources. Is it efficient to do that? The cost it would take to try these cases,” La Hood said.

“They’re on board,” La Hood said when asked whether the dismissals were fair to the remaining victims.

“They understand that ultimately the decision we made is for the betterment of the whole community, to include them," he said.

Benavides has appealed his April convictions and sentence. La Hood said the dismissals were made pending the results of that appeal.

He said that, should Benavides win his appeall he could be right back in court to face trial on the remaining charges.

La Hood said the evidence is overwhelming and the cases are solid.

