Daddy, daughter sweetheart dance taking place in February in Kerville

KERVILLE, Texas - The City of Kerville Parks and Recreation Department will host the 11th annual Daddy & Daughter Sweetheart Dance from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 16.

There will be music, dinner and complimentary keepsake photos.

“This is such a charming event,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of the Parks and Recreation. We have numerous couples that make this event an annual tradition. “Moms can enjoy getting their little princesses ready for the evening, and then send them off for a date with their dad or father figure. It really does create lasting memories.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Kerrville-Schreiner Park at 2385 Bandera Highway or online, starting Jan. 2.

Tickets are limited and the event sells out every year, according to a press release. The cost is $55 per couple and $15 for extra daughters.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300.

