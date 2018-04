TEXAS - Dallas police need help to find an alleged child sex trafficking victim who could be in San Antonio.

Jennifer Mejia is 14 years old. Dallas police posted her picture on Twitter, saying she was reported as a victim to Child Protective Services.

Police said the girl is with her father, Felipe Mejia, who may be selling her for sex.

Anyone with information is asked to call local authorities.

