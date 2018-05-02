Dance fest highlights great diversity of dance styles in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Quenedit Dance Theatre of San Antonio, a nonprofit organization, is hosting Dance Fest 2018 May 3-6.

The four-day event is designed to inspire dancers, develop artists and showcase local, national and international artists and choreographers.

The Quenedit Ballet School has been getting ready for this year’s dance fest for months.

Artistic Director Catalina Garza said the money raised at the dance fest will go towards scholarships, costumes, productions and much more.

“We are excited to partner with the city of San Antonio to celebrate its 300th anniversary. This is a unique opportunity to share the artistry of dance with the local community and visitors to our city. We are proud to be a part of San Antonio’s Tricentennial, and we invite everyone to come join us,” Garza said.

DATES:

May 3 - There will be a competition at the Carver Community Cultural Center. First place winners will perform at the SA Dance Fest 2018 Gala.

May 4 - The finalists from the competition are invited to perform in an open-air performance in Travis Park.

May 5 - The Gala performance will be held at the Carver Community Cultural Center Theatre with several international dancers.

May 6 - People will have an opportunity to take a master class workshop at the Quenedit Ballet School.

