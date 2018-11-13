'Dancing With the Stars: Live!' coming to San Antonio

If you've ever wished you could be in the ballroom during "Dancing with the Stars" here's an opportunity that could be the next best thing.

The professional and troupe dancers from the show are going on tour and they're making a stop in San Antonio.

"Dancing with the Stars: Live! - A Night to Remember" will chassé into the Majestic Theatre on Feb. 21.

Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Hayley Erbert and Britt Stewart are among the dancers scheduled to be on the tour.

Tickets cost $40-$100 and are on sale through the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

