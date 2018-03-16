Danry Vasquez's ex-girlfriend says she regrets not filing charges in 2016 beating

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Former fiance of ex-Corpus Christi Hooks player Danry Vasquez is speaking out after video of Vasquez repeatedly hitting her in a stairwell surfaced earlier this week.

Fabiana Pérez told Univision on Thursday that she's been separated from Vasquez for about a year and that she regrets not pressing charges in relation to the 2016 incident that was captured on surveillance camera.

In an exclusive video released by KRIS-TV on Wednesday, Vasquez, 24, is seen entering a stairwell with Pérez and then moments later, backhanding her across the face causing her glasses to fall off.

Vasquez is then seen striking Pérez again and dragging her down the stairs by one of her arms.

Once the pair arrives at the bottom, Vasquez is seen striking her across the face in the video.

About 30 seconds into the video, Vasquez runs up the stairs and exits through a door only later to come back in view spotted at the bottom of the stairwell backhanding Pérez again.

"Now, when I watch the video, I remember things and I say, 'How could this have happened, why did not I do anything, why did not I react?'" Pérez told Univision.

She said she didn't press charges against Vasquez out of fear -- a decision she told Univision she now regrets.

"If I had the conscience I have now, I would have made another decision," she told Univision.

According to KRIS-TV, District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said the case against Vasquez was dismissed last week after he complied with the conditions set in his plea deal.

"Yes, I've seen the video and that's what happens in domestic violence cases," Gonzalez told KRIS 6 News. "Every time a man or a woman hurts each other, that's what it looks like and it's ugly."

Pérez said she was 19 years old in the video, which was captured Aug. 2, 2016. She gave Univision a message for victims of domestic violence.

"Women who go through this: Truth be told, you're going to overcome this. That's not the only person they're going to find. I can tell them as advice, as a testimony, that violence is not love, jealousy, mistrust ... it does not lead to anything," Pérez told Univision. "When there is a lack of mutual respect, things change, things get out of control, that's why you always have to maintain respect, values, communication in a relationship. And that's when you realize that jealousy, abuse (not only physical but also mental) is violence and is not love, simply."

