Daughter of late, former state lawmaker pleads for return of stolen mementos

SAN ANTONIO - The daughter of a late, longtime San Antonio lawmaker is pleading for the return of some of his mementos.

Marci Madla and her husband, Kurtis Kronk, came home early Sunday morning to find their home in the 6000 block of Reefridge Place had been burglarized. Although they still don't know everything that was taken, Madla said one of the few possessions of her father's that she has left, a custom money clip with his name on it, was among the stolen items.

"It's just priceless to me because he carried it," Madla said. "He carried it with him all the time. It's something that I look at, and I know that he had it on him all the time."

A pair of replica cufflinks were also stolen.

Madla is hoping either the thief or someone who knows where the items are will return them.

"I don't really see what value they would have to anybody else, but they mean everything to me," Madla said. "And if anyone sees it, let me know. You can reach out anonymously -- no questions asked. I just would love those things back."

She said the money clip is especially important to her. Because she had stored it in a fireproof safe, it was one of the few things to survive the fire over the 2006 Thanksgiving holiday that killed her father, grandmother and daughter.

"I don't care about the electronics, or, you know, the designer stuff or the jewelry. All of that stuff can be replaced, but that can't. That was my dad's. He carried it, and it's gone," she said.



