Daughters of murdered East side man hope killer is caught soon

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The daughters of an Eastside man who was murdered are hoping for the quick capture of his killer.

Another relative who had gone to check on Alfred Davila, 57, Thursday afternoon found him dead inside his home, located in the 1200 block of Burnet Street.

San Antonio police said it appeared that he died of blunt force trauma to his head.

They said they are looking for a woman they call a “person of interest.”

At the scene, Chief William McManus said that the woman had been involved in several domestic violence incidents at the home to which his officers had responded in the recent past.

Davila’s death still came as a shock to his family, including his four daughters and ten grandchildren.

“He was a Jack of all trades. He did everything. He did plumbing. He did housing,” said his daughter, Robin Davila, ticking off the many talents which he used to help others.

She and her sisters pointed to a pair of fruit trees in the front yard which they say he freely shared with his neighbors.

They said every year in late November, he would pick his oranges and grapefruits, then offer them to everyone he knew.

“Even if he could give you a pair of pants or clothes or something, my dad was right there,” said April Morales, his oldest daughter.

Alfred Davila’s children and other relatives gathered Friday morning outside the home where he was killed.

They say they are still in disbelief, although they wonder if his kindness may have backfired.

“People have scammed him, and stole from him, and taken advantage of his kindness,” said Teresa Davila.

Recently, they say, their father had opened his home to a woman who needed a place to live.

They believe she’s the same woman for whom police are searching.

As of Friday morning, SAPD had not made any arrests in this case.

They also declined to release any additional information about it.

