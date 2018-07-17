Day care provider avoids prison time after trying to hang toddler

MINNEAPOLIS - Nataliia Karia, 43, was sentenced to 10 years' probation after pleading guilty to attempted murder for trying to hang a toddler from a noose in Nov. 2016.

Karia was a day care provider in Minneapolis when she tried to hang the 16-month-old boy inside a home on Humboldt Avenue S., according to the Star Tribune.

Karia fled the home in her minivan following the incident and struck a pedestrian, another driver and a bicyclist before attempting to jump from a Minneapolis freeway overpass before being taken into custody.

District Judge Jay Quam, of Hennepin County, who presided over the case, told the Star Tribune it “was one of the hardest cases I’ve ever had. ... There are no easy answers here.”

Karia will receive credit for the 20 months she has spent in jail and leave jail no later than Tuesday.

She will also be required to follow court-ordered mental health treatment and wear an electronic home monitor for a minimum of two months.

Karia spoke in Russian during the hearing and detailed her move to the U.S. from Ukraine in 2006 with her family, alleging abuse by her husband.

She begged the judge for a chance to resume a normal life, saying her children needed her and thanked God that nobody died during the incident, according to the Star Tribune.

The defense cited lengthy jail time, loss of a child care career, loss of parental time with her children and a monetary loss of $100,000 as reasons for Karia to avoid further incarceration, the Star Tribune reported.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.