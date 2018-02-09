Police officer adopts puppy rescued from frigid Halifax River

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach police officer has adopted a puppy that was left for dead and found shivering in the Halifax River.

The tiny pit bull was found under the Seabreeze Bridge in Daytona Beach in frigid water. Two Daytona Beach animal control officers were able to rescue the puppy and warm her up.

The puppy, which they named "River," was taken to a vet and nursed back to health before she could be put up for adoption.

Daytona Beach Officer Kera Cantrell went to visit River while she was nursed back to health at the Halifax Humane Society. She loved visiting the puppy so much, that she decided to adopt her. "Officer Cantrell is now River's new mom and these are two happy girls!" the Daytona Beach Police Department Facebook post read.

