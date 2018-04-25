DEA to hold prescription drug take back event Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - The Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to take part in its annual National Prescription Drug Take Back on April 28.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations.

The program helps prevent prescription drug abuse, opioid abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The service is free and anonymous. No questions will be asked of people turning in prescription drugs, according to a DEA press release.

This is the 15th takeback event. The previous 14 events hosted by the DEA and its partners have taken in more than 9 million pounds of pills. Below is a list of locations accepting prescription drugs.

Collection sites across the nation can be found by going to www.dea.gov. This site is continuously updated with new take-back locations.

Alamo Heights Police Department - 6116 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209

Balcones Heights Police Department – 3300 Hillcrest, Balcones Heights, Texas 78201

Bandera City Hall - 511 Main Street, Bandera, Texas 78003

Bandera Sheriff's Office - 7200 FM 1283, Lakehills, Texas 78063

Boerne Police Department - 124 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, Texas 78006

Bulverde Police Department - 30360 Cougar Bend, Bulverde, Texas 78163

City of Gonzales – 716 Saint Paul Street, Gonzales, Texas 78629

Colorado County Sheriff’s Office – 2215 Walnut, Columbus, Texas 78934

Colorado County Sheriff’s Office – 200 East Post Office, Eagle Lake, Texas 77434

Comal County Justice of the Peace #4 – 160 Oak Drive, Sattler, Texas 78132

Dub Farris Athletic Complex - 8400 N Loop 1604 (Sky Hawk and 1604), San Antonio, Texas 78249

Eldorado Service Center – 400 West Murchison, Eldorado, Texas 76936

Fredericksburg Police Department – 1601 East Main Street, Fredericksburg, Texas 78624

Gonzalez Police Department – 716 Saint Paul Street, Gonzales, Texas 78629

Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office - 2617 North Guadalupe Street, Seguin, Texas 78155

Hays County Constable - 200 Stillwater Rd, Wimberley, Texas 78676

Hollywood Park Police Department - 2 Mecca Drive, Hollywood Park, Texas 78232

Hondo Police Department - 1101 16th Street, Hondo, Texas 78861

Kerrville Police Department – 429 Sidney Baker, Kerrville, Texas 78028

La Vernia Police Department - 225 Bluebonnet, La Vernia, Texas 78121

Leon Valley Police Department - 6400 El Verde, Leon Valley, Texas 78238

Live Oak Police Department - 8022 Shin Oak, Live Oak, Texas 78233

New Braunfels Utilities - 263 Main Plaza, New Braunfels, Texas 78130

New Braunfels Utilities - 355 FM 306, New Braunfels, Texas 78130

Schertz Police Department - 1400 Schertz Parkway, Schertz, Texas 78154

Seguin Police Department - 100 E Donegan, Seguin, Texas 78155

Shavano Park Police Department – 900 Saddletree Court, Shavano Park, Texas 78231

Spring Branch Fire Station – 353 Rodeo Drive, Spring Branch, Texas 78070

Terrell Hills Police Department – 5100 North New Braunfels, San Antonio, Texas 78209

Texas A&M Police Department - One University Way, San Antonio, Texas 78224

Weimar City Hall – 106 East Main Street, Weimar, Texas 78962

Windcrest Police Department – 8601 Midcrown, Windcrest, Texas 78239

Wheatly Middle School - 415 Gabriel Street, San Antonio, Texas 78202

