DEA to hold prescription drug take back event Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - The Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to take part in its annual National Prescription Drug Take Back on April 28.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations.
The program helps prevent prescription drug abuse, opioid abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
The service is free and anonymous. No questions will be asked of people turning in prescription drugs, according to a DEA press release.
This is the 15th takeback event. The previous 14 events hosted by the DEA and its partners have taken in more than 9 million pounds of pills. Below is a list of locations accepting prescription drugs.
Collection sites across the nation can be found by going to www.dea.gov. This site is continuously updated with new take-back locations.
Alamo Heights Police Department - 6116 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209
Balcones Heights Police Department – 3300 Hillcrest, Balcones Heights, Texas 78201
Bandera City Hall - 511 Main Street, Bandera, Texas 78003
Bandera Sheriff's Office - 7200 FM 1283, Lakehills, Texas 78063
Boerne Police Department - 124 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, Texas 78006
Bulverde Police Department - 30360 Cougar Bend, Bulverde, Texas 78163
City of Gonzales – 716 Saint Paul Street, Gonzales, Texas 78629
Colorado County Sheriff’s Office – 2215 Walnut, Columbus, Texas 78934
Colorado County Sheriff’s Office – 200 East Post Office, Eagle Lake, Texas 77434
Comal County Justice of the Peace #4 – 160 Oak Drive, Sattler, Texas 78132
Dub Farris Athletic Complex - 8400 N Loop 1604 (Sky Hawk and 1604), San Antonio, Texas 78249
Eldorado Service Center – 400 West Murchison, Eldorado, Texas 76936
Fredericksburg Police Department – 1601 East Main Street, Fredericksburg, Texas 78624
Gonzalez Police Department – 716 Saint Paul Street, Gonzales, Texas 78629
Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office - 2617 North Guadalupe Street, Seguin, Texas 78155
Hays County Constable - 200 Stillwater Rd, Wimberley, Texas 78676
Hollywood Park Police Department - 2 Mecca Drive, Hollywood Park, Texas 78232
Hondo Police Department - 1101 16th Street, Hondo, Texas 78861
Kerrville Police Department – 429 Sidney Baker, Kerrville, Texas 78028
La Vernia Police Department - 225 Bluebonnet, La Vernia, Texas 78121
Leon Valley Police Department - 6400 El Verde, Leon Valley, Texas 78238
Live Oak Police Department - 8022 Shin Oak, Live Oak, Texas 78233
New Braunfels Utilities - 263 Main Plaza, New Braunfels, Texas 78130
New Braunfels Utilities - 355 FM 306, New Braunfels, Texas 78130
Schertz Police Department - 1400 Schertz Parkway, Schertz, Texas 78154
Seguin Police Department - 100 E Donegan, Seguin, Texas 78155
Shavano Park Police Department – 900 Saddletree Court, Shavano Park, Texas 78231
Spring Branch Fire Station – 353 Rodeo Drive, Spring Branch, Texas 78070
Terrell Hills Police Department – 5100 North New Braunfels, San Antonio, Texas 78209
Texas A&M Police Department - One University Way, San Antonio, Texas 78224
Weimar City Hall – 106 East Main Street, Weimar, Texas 78962
Windcrest Police Department – 8601 Midcrown, Windcrest, Texas 78239
Wheatly Middle School - 415 Gabriel Street, San Antonio, Texas 78202
Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.