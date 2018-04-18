Dead bat in Wimberley area tests positive for rabies

WIMBERLEY, Texas - A dead bat in Wimberley tested positive for rabies, officials said.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said the bat was found Monday afternoon in an outdoor breezeway near a set of lockers at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Wimberley.

The bat was examined by the Department of State Health Services, officials said.

Anyone who may have come in contact with the bat is asked to call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit at 512-393-7896 or the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.

The discovery is the third case involving rabid bats reported this month in the San Antonio area.

A Brennan High School student was bitten by a rabid bat on April 11 after coming into contact with the animal during school hours.

On April 9, four Kerrville elementary school students came into contact with a dead bat that tested positive for rabies, officials said.

