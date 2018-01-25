Dead woman chosen to serve on New Braunfels Housing Authority board

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A spot on the New Braunfels Housing Authority board will have to be filled again after the City Council unknowingly awarded the position to a woman who is dead.

Wanda Sandlin was chosen to serve on the housing authority board during Monday’s meeting. Someone who knew her alerted the city that Sandlin had died in August.

New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel said calls are usually made to the applicants before a vote is taken. He said someone called Sandlin, but the call was never answered so her name was left on the list of six applicants.

District 5 Councilman Wayne Peters said this will most likely make the city reevaluate the selection process.

