Death toll rises to 7 in West Texas shooting rampage

MIDLAND, Texas - The death toll in a West Texas shooting rampage is now seven after a man stopped by state troopers opened fire and fled, shooting people at random, Odessa police said Sunday. Police later shot the gunman.

Odessa police spokesman Steve LeSueur said that at least one person remains in "life-threatening" condition. Authorities have said the gunman shot more than 20 people before being killed by officers outside a movie theater.

Police said the shooter was a white man in his 30s but have not released a name or possible motive.

The shooter hijacked a mail carrier truck on Saturday afternoon and fired at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland.

Odessa police had scheduled a news conference for noon Sunday, which will be livestreamed by KSAT.com.

