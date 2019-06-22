Decomposing body found on city's Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a decomposing body was found on the city's Northeast Side on Saturday afternoon.

Police said a passerby saw a body in an easement in the 14200 block of Ghent Drive and alerted authorities. Because of the severity of the decomposition, it's unclear whether the body is that of a man or woman or how old the individual was at the time of death, according to preliminary information from police.

Police said it's unclear whether the case is a homicide.

