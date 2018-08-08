Defenders update: Man pays fine after investigation uncovers ‘perpetual yard sale'

SAN ANTONIO - After a six-month undercover investigation by the KSAT 12 Defenders revealed repeated violations of the city’s yard sale permit program, the homeowner involved paid a fine for the permit violation.

The homeowner, identified as Antero Gonzales, left the San Antonio Municipal Court Monday afternoon after resolving the citation.

When the KSAT 12 Defenders caught up with him outside the courthouse, he said the $75 fine he had to pay serves as a lesson for him.

“Too many yard sales within a six-month time frame. I learned my lesson the hard way,” Gonzales said.

The Defenders investigation found the revolving yard sale in front of homes between the 4200-4400 blocks of Eisenhauer Road, selling similar items each time, such as furniture and household goods.

Some of the items even appeared to be new.

A city official told KSAT’s Dillon Collier the incidents resembled a flea market more than just a simple yard sale.

The city requires a permit by the homeowners and limits the number of times each year a property can hold a yard sale.

