Intoxicated BCSO deputy pepper-sprayed during sports bar disturbance later turned over to supervisor, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in a disturbance at a Northwest Side sports bar overnight was intoxicated and was later tracked down by officers after fleeing the location, according to preliminary information released by the San Antonio Police Department Monday.

The deputy, who KSAT 12 is not naming because he has not been criminally charged, was involved in an incident at the Perfect Score Sports Bar & Grill in the 6400 block of Northwest Loop 410 around 1 a.m. Monday.

SAPD officers called to the bar by a security guard were later able to find the off-duty deputy, who had been pepper-sprayed by a member of the bar’s security staff. The deputy was handed over to a BCSO supervisor, an SAPD spokeswoman confirmed Monday afternoon.

A BCSO spokeswoman confirmed Monday that Internal Affairs has opened an investigation to determine if the deputy violated any policies and procedures.

Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested on family violence charge

The disturbance took place as another deputy, Gabriel Pena, was being arrested for family violence in an unrelated incident.

The Bexar County District Attorney rejected the charges filed by the sheriff’s office Monday afternoon.

“Despite the criminal charges being rejected, this deputy will remain on unpaid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said, adding that the case will be refiled at-large when the sheriff investigation is complete.

Pena’s arrest came a day after Deputy Floyd Berry was taken into custody on three counts of official oppression.

Affidavit: Bexar County deputy ‘sexually aroused’ during improper strip searches

Berry, an 18-year veteran of BCSO, is accused of repeatedly conducting improper strip searches on upwards of half a dozen women between late last month and early this month.

Pena and Berry are the 17th and 18th BCSO deputies arrested this year, according to records kept by the KSAT 12 Defenders.