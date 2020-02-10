Inmates in holding cells too long, overdue training among issues at Bexar County Jail following passed inspection

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Commission on Jail Standards Monday released the full results of its annual inspection of the Bexar County Jail.

The four-day inspection, conducted by state officials from January 27-30, resulted in a passing grade and no deficiencies noted.

The report, however, outlined several areas of needed improvement.

Those areas included:

Multiple inmates in a holding cell longer than 48 hours.

Small portion of jail staff were past due on suicide prevention training.

Multiple inmates had been in holding cells up to four days while in leg restraints.

Sanitation issues including fruit flies and gnats in several cells.

Numerous maintenance issues.

Medical grievances from inmates being answered directly by the medical department.

The jail passed a surprise inspection in November, months after failing its 2019 annual inspection.

Sheriff Javier Salazar continued an overhaul of his jail administration after the failed inspection, including appointing a new jail administrator in late October.

The Travis County Jail averages fewer than 2 erroneous releases a year. Bexar County had 2 in 13 hours.

At the time of his appointment, Chief Jaime Rios was the sixth person to hold the title of jail chief in the past 18 months, according to records compiled by the Defenders.

Late last week a jail inmate was taken back into in custody after he was mistakenly released following a clerical error, officials said.

A clerical error was made while inmate Dylan Murray was pending magistration for an out-of-county warrant, officials said.

He was taken back into custody without incident.