Rifles stored in campus portable stolen from Southside ISD Police

SAN ANTONIO – Several rifles were stolen late last month from a portable building belonging to the Southside Independent School District Police Department, according to an incident report released Thursday by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The rifles were taken after several suspects appeared to break in through a back window of the portable, located at Southside ISD’s Heritage Elementary School in the 3200 block of South Loop 1604 East, the report states.

BCSO investigators called to the scene March 30 noted shoe impressions left behind by the suspects, recovered a pry-bar and were able to gather fingerprints off of several items, including a filing cabinet.

Investigators also recovered a mountain bike belonging to the department in a grassy area near the portable buildings, the report states.

A Southside ISD spokesman this week declined to release records related to the burglary, citing staff’s limited ability to access and review documents during the COVID-19 pandemic and stated it was the belief of district officials that some of the records were protected from being released to the public.

One suspect, Ernesto Marroquin, was taken into custody April 9 and charged with felony burglary, BCSO officials confirmed Thursday.

He was released a day later after posting $2,500 bond, court records show.

Investigators have not said how many suspects in all they are searching for.

A BCSO spokeswoman confirmed Thursday the investigation is ongoing.

Southside ISD officials have not said why the rifles were stored in a portable building.