BCSO investigating second rifle theft from deputy

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff’s officials said Monday the agency is investigating the theft of a rifle from a deputy, the second incident of its kind to afflict BCSO since late last month.

A narcotics deputy, who was on-duty Aug. 25, had his vehicle burglarized in a business parking lot near the intersection of McCullough Avenue and NE Loop 410, a BCSO spokesperson said via email.

A BCSO-issued rifle and several other agency-issued items were taken from the deputy’s vehicle.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call 210-335-6070.

Earlier this month, a BCSO deputy assigned to its SWAT unit had his rifle and loaded magazines stolen after leaving the items unsecured outside his home.