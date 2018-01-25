3 SAPD officers suspended in Oct. 2017

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department suspended three officers in October 2017, according to documents KSAT-12 received Thursday -- nearly three months after filing an open records request for the information.

The suspension paperwork details the rules violations against the officers.

Officer Jack Harper - 3-day suspension . Harper was suspended after a confrontation with a citizen at Travis Park Sep. 1, 2017. The paperwork said a man "approached Officer Harper in an antagonistic manner. This encounter resulted in a verbal confrontation" which the officer responded with an expletive and a derogatory term.

. Harper was suspended after a confrontation with a citizen at Travis Park Sep. 1, 2017. The paperwork said a man "approached Officer Harper in an antagonistic manner. This encounter resulted in a verbal confrontation" which the officer responded with an expletive and a derogatory term. Officer Jason Hernandez - 1-day suspension . Hernandez was suspended after an on-duty traffic accident. The document said he was driving a city-owned vehicle on Aug. 11, 2017, when he struck a vehicle in the 3000 block of W. Woodlawn Avenue.

. Hernandez was suspended after an on-duty traffic accident. The document said he was driving a city-owned vehicle on Aug. 11, 2017, when he struck a vehicle in the 3000 block of W. Woodlawn Avenue. Officer Robert Urdiales - 1-day suspension. Urdiales was suspended after an on-duty traffic accident. The document said he was driving a city-owned vehicle on Aug. 18, 2017, when he struck a light pole in the 6500 block of De Zavala Road.

