4 beers + 1 shot of alcohol + 1 DWI arrest = suspension for SAFD engineer

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio fire engineer arrested nearly five months ago on a charge of driving while intoxicated came close to losing his job.

Documents obtained by the Defenders show Steven Tejeda received a contemplated indefinite suspension for the March 3 arrest, but that was reduced to a 60-day suspension without pay.

San Antonio police arrested Tejeda in the eastbound lanes of I-10 West after he was allegedly seen "drifting between lanes, failing to signal before changing lanes, and crossing a solid yellow line into the left shoulder of the highway. After the officer pulled Engineer Tejeda over, he admitted to ingesting four beers and a shot of alcohol after visiting two bars before driving," the suspension paperwork said.

The documents said Tejeda, who was off-duty at the time, failed a field sobriety test and refused to provide a blood specimen. A warrant was issued and testing showed Tejeda was intoxicated, the documents said.

"Engineer Tejeda had a blood alcohol content of 0.124 which exceeded the legal limit of .08," the documents said.

In addition to the time off without pay, Tejeda is required to complete a rehabilitation program for drug and/or alcohol abuse and he must undergo mental health counseling.

"Any arrest in any jurisdiction of Fire Engineer Tejeda for driving while intoxicated after the execution of this agreement shall constitute the resignation of Fire Engineer Tejeda from the San Antonio Fire Department and employment with the City of San Antonio," the document said.

Tejeda is free on bond while awaiting the resolution of the criminal case.

SAFD also suspended another firefighter -- Ulysses Carrera Mendoza.

Documents show Mendoza was hurt while on-duty Jan. 26.

"After an evaluation, which he signed, Fire Fighter Carrera Mendoza's physician placed him on light duty from January 27, 2018, through February 2, 2018. He failed to notify his chain of command of this work restriction and reported for regular duty on January 29 and February 1, 2018," the documents said.

Carrera Mendoza received a five-day suspension without pay.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.